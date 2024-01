Join Brandon Lake this Spring for the Tear Off The Roof Tour. This 20-city run spanning across America and Canada will feature many of your favorite songs (Praise You Anywhere, Gratitude, Graves Into Gardens, and Too Good To Not Believe), unique collaborations, and brand new songs from the record-breaking album, Coat of Many Colors. These nights are built to inspire faith and bring hope to all communities. Join Brandon and special guest DOE to Tear Off The Roof. Get your tickets today and we can’t wait to see you this Spring.is a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and songwriter from Charleston, South Carolina. As a worship leader for gatherings around the nation, his purpose is to call followers of Jesus into a posture of freedom and confidence—creating space to boldly declare truth and expect great things. Most recently, his song, “Gratitude” hit number one on the Mediabase Impressions Chart as of 2023. Having spent a number of years releasing songs with Elevation Worship as well as Maverick City Music, he has taken home five GRAMMY® awards over the course of his professional music career, and he has been nominated for a total of ten. At the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards, he was nominated within five categories and received the following four awards: “Best Gospel Performance/Song” for “Kingdom” and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” for “Fear is Not My Future,” as well as “Best Gospel Album” forand “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” for. In 2022, he was awarded his first GRAMMY® for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album,” in recognition of the record,The 2021 GMA Dove Awards named Lake “Songwriter of the Year,” and at the same event, he was awarded “Worship Recorded Song of the Year” for the groundbreaking song, “Graves Into Gardens.” “This is a Move,” co-written with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, won a 2019 GMA Dove Award for “Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year,” and it was also nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY® Award. Lake’s full length albums includewhich serves as a declaration of truth and a “me too” in response to anyone who struggles with mental health—while his album,, was released in 2020 with a desire for the songs to become beacons of hope in homes across the world. Believing that people have so much more inside of them than they think possible, Lake longs to see Christians “live free and be everything that God has called them to be.” To follow along, visit brandonlake.co All it takes is one listen to know there’s something uniquely special about. Between the purity of her vocals, intuitive lyrics and soul-captivating sound, the 6x GRAMMY® nominated, 2x Dove award-winning singer-songwriter-musician — born Dominique Jones — is poised to usher in a new era of gospel/inspirational music that transcends traditional perceptions. Music fans first heard DOE’s multifaceted talent in October 2020 with the release of her self-titled EP, which features the #1 hit Gospel radio singleHer EP was released through gospel star Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration, and DOE welcomed everyone into her fearless world with, her debut full-length album released February 18th, 2022, which comprises 11 tracks includingandDOE says of the album’s title track, “In listening to that song, I came to the understanding that it sums up the message of the entire album. Clarity is the point where I am in my life. I feel like I’m coming to a beautiful understanding of who I am and what my role is as a child of God.” As she sings on the mid-tempo track, “I feel a freedom in this melody …let them see you wear your crown … be you, be you.” Raised in a musical family, DOE began performing professionally as a teen in the Christian gospel septet, which featured DOE with her parents, her two sisters and two brothers. The group released three albums, and garnered two GRAMMYAward nominations and multiple Stellar and Dove Award nominations. Pursuing her passion to sing and write in her solo career, DOE was featured on Jonathan McReynolds’ single “Cycles” from hisalbum. The collaboration resulted in DOE’s third GRAMMYnod when “Cycles” was nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song. Impressed by her singing/songwriting skills, McReynolds signed DOE to his Life Room Label. Now her seven-year solo gestation is coming full circle with, which won Best Contemporary Gospel Album at the 2022 Dove Awards, and there’s only one main takeaway that DOE wants listeners to embrace. “The more of themselves that they’re willing to accept and not reject because it’s different from what others think, the more powerful their partnership with God and faith. That’s the freedom I want listeners to walk away with.” DOE wrapped a year ofwith three Spanish singles, a sold out five-city “Night of Clarity” tour, three solo GRAMMYAward nods for Best Gospel Album (Clarity), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“So Good”), and Best Gospel Performance/Song (“When I Pray”) and three Stellar Awards wins. Up next: DOE will release her sophomore album in Spring of 2024.