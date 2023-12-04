Tickets
Ticket Prices (Additional taxes & fees may apply; ticket prices subject to change)
Premium Platform: $100.00
Standing room only. Positioned in an elevated area right beside the B stage. Get an exclusive opportunity to be near Brandon Lake as he performs a special moment during the evening. Doors open at 5:30PM, event begins at 7PM.
Premium platform is in the back of the floor.
GA PIT: $69.50
Standing room only. Doors open at 5:30PM, event begins at 7PM.
GA pit is in the front of the stage.
Reserved: $25.00 - $100.00
Doors open at 5:30 PM, event begins at 7:00PM.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
SCHEDULE (subject to change):
5:30 PM – Doors open
7:00 PM – Show Begins
IMPORTANT INFORMATION: We will be following the local COVID guidelines at the time of the event. Attendees over the age of 2 will be required to have their own ticket. If attendee arrives after specified ticket type door time, participation in ticket type benefits can not be guaranteed. It is not guaranteed that attendee’s entire party will be seated together. Ticket prices subject to increase when purchased at the door. All purchases are non-refundable.By purchasing a ticket, you are agreeing to follow any COVID-19 safety guidelines required at the time of the event, including, but not limited to, masks, negative covid test, social distancing, and temperature checks. Please consider that there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 or other infectious diseases in any place where people are present. We cannot ensure or be held liable that the premises are free from contagions. By voluntarily entering and being present at this event, you (and each person in your party) acknowledge and agree to accept complete and sole responsibility for the inherent risk of possible exposure.
IMPORTANT TICKET INFO: For the protection of our ticket buyers and event participants, third party selling of tickets will not be permitted for any Transparent Productions event pages. There has been an increase in fraudulent and unlawful scams around concert ticket sales online. To ensure everyone has an official ticket to the event through proper channels, we recommend you purchase your tickets through the official ticketing outlet for your event. Any purchases through 3rd parties or 3rd party ticketing sites are not guaranteed by Transparent Productions and limits your ability to receive up to date information for the event and any necessary assistance.
Brandon Lake is a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and songwriter from Charleston, South Carolina. As a worship leader for gatherings around the nation, his purpose is to call followers of Jesus into a posture of freedom and confidence—creating space to boldly declare truth and expect great things. Most recently, his song, “Gratitude” hit number one on the Mediabase Impressions Chart as of 2023. Having spent a number of years releasing songs with Elevation Worship as well as Maverick City Music, he has taken home five GRAMMY® awards over the course of his professional music career, and he has been nominated for a total of ten. At the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards, he was nominated within five categories and received the following four awards: “Best Gospel Performance/Song” for “Kingdom” and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” for “Fear is Not My Future,” as well as “Best Gospel Album” for Kingdom Book One Deluxe and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” for Breathe. In 2022, he was awarded his first GRAMMY® for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album,” in recognition of the record, Old Church Basement. The 2021 GMA Dove Awards named Lake “Songwriter of the Year,” and at the same event, he was awarded “Worship Recorded Song of the Year” for the groundbreaking song, “Graves Into Gardens.” “This is a Move,” co-written with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, won a 2019 GMA Dove Award for “Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year,” and it was also nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY® Award. Lake’s full length albums include HELP!, which serves as a declaration of truth and a “me too” in response to anyone who struggles with mental health—while his album, House of Miracles, was released in 2020 with a desire for the songs to become beacons of hope in homes across the world. Believing that people have so much more inside of them than they think possible, Lake longs to see Christians “live free and be everything that God has called them to be.” To follow along, visit brandonlake.co.
All it takes is one listen to know there’s something uniquely special about DOE. Between the purity of her vocals, intuitive lyrics and soul-captivating sound, the 6x GRAMMY® nominated, 2x Dove award-winning singer-songwriter-musician — born Dominique Jones — is poised to usher in a new era of gospel/inspirational music that transcends traditional perceptions. Music fans first heard DOE’s multifaceted talent in October 2020 with the release of her self-titled EP, which features the #1 hit Gospel radio single “Brighter.” Her EP was released through gospel star Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration, and DOE welcomed everyone into her fearless world with Clarity, her debut full-length album released February 18th, 2022, which comprises 11 tracks including “Clarity” and “When I Pray.” DOE says of the album’s title track, “In listening to that song, I came to the understanding that it sums up the message of the entire album. Clarity is the point where I am in my life. I feel like I’m coming to a beautiful understanding of who I am and what my role is as a child of God.” As she sings on the mid-tempo track, “I feel a freedom in this melody …let them see you wear your crown … be you, be you.” Raised in a musical family, DOE began performing professionally as a teen in the Christian gospel septet forever JONES, which featured DOE with her parents, her two sisters and two brothers. The group released three albums, and garnered two GRAMMYⓇ Award nominations and multiple Stellar and Dove Award nominations. Pursuing her passion to sing and write in her solo career, DOE was featured on Jonathan McReynolds’ single “Cycles” from his Make Room album. The collaboration resulted in DOE’s third GRAMMYⓇ nod when “Cycles” was nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song. Impressed by her singing/songwriting skills, McReynolds signed DOE to his Life Room Label. Now her seven-year solo gestation is coming full circle with Clarity, which won Best Contemporary Gospel Album at the 2022 Dove Awards, and there’s only one main takeaway that DOE wants listeners to embrace. “The more of themselves that they’re willing to accept and not reject because it’s different from what others think, the more powerful their partnership with God and faith. That’s the freedom I want listeners to walk away with.” DOE wrapped a year of Clarity with three Spanish singles, a sold out five-city “Night of Clarity” tour, three solo GRAMMYⓇ Award nods for Best Gospel Album (Clarity), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“So Good”), and Best Gospel Performance/Song (“When I Pray”) and three Stellar Awards wins. Up next: DOE will release her sophomore album in Spring of 2024.